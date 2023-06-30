June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire at Protaras hotel stirs chaos among guests

By Gina Agapiou00

Over 250 people were evacuated form a Protaras hotel after a fire started in one of the rooms on Friday night, said fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

The fire alarm went off at a five-storey hotel in Pernera area in Protaras around 8pm. Five fire engines rushed to the scene and spotted the fire was coming from a specific room in the second floor.

Some 255 hotel guests abandoned their rooms and were moved to an outdoor area.

Firefighters checked each of the 113 rooms for any stranded guests. Four people who have stayed behind in two separate rooms were safely transported outside.

The blaze was put under control after causing some damage to the room, Kettis tweeted.

An ambulance was also at the site as a precaution.

The exact causes of the fire will be investigated in collaboration with relevant state authorities at a later stage.

Related Posts

Tatar speaks with UNSG about EU’s involvement in Cyprus problem

Gina Agapiou

German Chancellor hopes EU can “inject fresh impetus” on Cyprus talks efforts

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Gross revenue from betting up by annual 21% in Q1 2023

Source: Cyprus News Agency

There should have been an agreement on migration in EUCO, President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Polluting power plant is ‘a must’ says energy minister

Gina Agapiou

‘Everything in moderation’ say nutritionists about aspartame sweetener

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign