June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior minister discusses lifeguard concerns with association representatives

By Tom Cleaver082
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou met with representatives of the lifeguards’ association on Friday to discuss issues such as infrastructure, equipment, and staff numbers.

One of the main points of discussion was the issue of understaffing, with lifeguards saying that human resources must be better managed with more emphasis being placed on busier beaches.

In addition, it was decided that the needs of district administrations would be evaluated to promote the purchasing of new life-saving equipment.

Ioannou highlighted the importance of cooperation and continuous communication with lifeguards to maintain and further improve safety levels on Cypriot beaches.

Related Posts

Man sentenced to jail for buying sex from human trafficking victim

Gina Agapiou

Health minister affirms support for institute of neurology and genetics

Staff Reporter

Akel leadership wants to create social alliance, include non-party members

Nick Theodoulou

EU Council draft resolutions on Cyprob accepted

Nikolaos Prakas

Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris arrives in Larnaca

Tom Cleaver

Military school student dies during training exercise

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign