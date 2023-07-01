July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Driver on drugs clocked doing 235km/h on highway

By Jean Christou0695
speed
Photo: CNA

A 42-year-old man was clocked driving at 235km an hour on the Kofinou stretch of the Nicosia-Larnaca highway on Friday night , almost two and a half times the speed limit.

Traffic Police detected the vehicle shortly after midnight, police said on Saturday. They did not say what type of car it was. Top of the line vehicles can go up to 300 miles per hour.

The driver was stopped and arrested. He was taken to the Kofinou police station where he underwent a preliminary drug test, which came out positive, police said.

A saliva sample was taken and the results of the scientific tests are awaited.

The driver will remain in custody until Monday, police said.

