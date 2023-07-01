July 1, 2023

Paphos startup helping entrepreneurs incorporate in Cyprus

Elevate Digital, a Paphos-based digital marketing agency, this week announced the launch of its first incubated startup, beincyprus.

According to the announcement, the platform aims to make the transition to life in Cyprus stress-free for entrepreneurs moving to Cyprus by connecting them with a network of trusted professionals including lawyers, insurance brokers, and accountants.

Beincyprus is founded by Elevate Digital’s founder, Marc-Antoine Thiriat. The founder said that the platform is a result of his own experience of the administrative hurdles of relocating to Cyprus from France.

“When I moved to Cyprus to incorporate my company, I found it challenging to find the right professionals to handle all the administrative requirements: residency applications, company incorporation, insurance, and property rental,” Marc-Antoine explained.

Moreover, the announcement stated that “beincyprus offers a particularly valuable service for entrepreneurs seeking to benefit from the country’s attractive tax environment, families looking to relocate, or British citizens planning their retirement”.

Users can request a free consultation with a suitable professional from the network, matched
according to their specific needs.

In addition, a dedicated project manager supports each user throughout their journey, ensuring a smooth relocation process.

All professionals on the platform are verified and have been selected based on stringent criteria, including their ability to perform the service, price transparency, and local reputation.

Furthermore, the platform also aims for a broader impact on the Cyprus economy.

“By facilitating the incorporation process for entrepreneurs in Cyprus, we aim to have a positive impact on the Cyprus economy,” Marc-Antoine said.

It should be noted that beincyprus is the first startup incubated by Elevate Digital, a marketing agency and startup incubator based in Cyprus.

“The launch of beincyprus marks an important milestone for the team, paving the way for more innovative digital services in Cyprus,” Marc-Antoine concluded.

