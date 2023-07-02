July 2, 2023

Man hunt launched after stabbing in Nicosia

Police are searching for a 41-year-old man following the arrest of a 21-year-old after a 25-year-old was stabbed in what police believe to be a drugs trade.

The 21-year-old was arrested on Saturday afternoon at a residence in Nicosia, where police had gone to find him after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

He had been named after the older man was stabbed during an incident on Friday.

Drugs trading is being investigated against the 21-year-old after he was found with explosive substances, methamphetamines, a large amount of cash and a bullet.

According to police, the incident happened at around 4.30 on Friday afternoon when three people attacked the 25-year-old, who was injured with a knife, at an address in Nicosia.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he was diagnosed with injuries to the chest, armpit and lung. He has been kept in for treatment.

During the 21-year-old’s arrest he claimed to be someone else but when his true identity was established he was arrested as the wanted man.

A search of the house and two cars 34g of methamphetamines were found in addition to €7,720.

He was arrested in connection to the stabbing while a second arrest warrant was later issued for illegal drugs possession with intent to sell.

A 41-year-old continues to be sought for the stabbing.

