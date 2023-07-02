July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Sander and Olaf, the only guide dog in Cyprus (video)

We talk to Sander Strijthagen, a Dutch man living in Limassol, who’s been blind since being diagnosed with a rare nerve disease six years ago at the age of 38.
Despite his high spirits, he’s actually in constant pain – and also has issues regarding his guide dog Olaf, the only one of his kind in Cyprus.

