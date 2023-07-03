July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Four more arrests for illegal migrant transport by sea

By Staff Reporter00
cyprus coast guard
File photo

Four men aged were arrested on Sunday for enabling illegal migrants setting off from Syria, to enter the Republic.

According to police, members of the coast guard identified and escorted the migrants to safety when the small boat in which they were travelling run aground at 8.5 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco, around 3.45pm.

The boat was carrying 19 passengers, 14 adult men and 5 unaccompanied minors.

Due to prevailing weather conditions, it was deemed necessary for their safety, for the migrants to board the coast guard’s vessel and dock in Paralimni at the Golden coast fishing shelter, police said. The travelers were then transferred to the reception centre in Pournara.

Police obtained testimonies against four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 32, for the offenses of illegal entry into the territory of the Republic and transporting illegal migrants.

The four arrested are expected to be brought before the District Court of Famagusta on Monday for the issuance of their detention orders.

This is the 15th vessel intercepted transporting illegal migrants to the island since May 19. In less than two months, 383 illegal migrants have entered the Republic’s territory from the sea, via Syria and Lebanon.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Paphos burglar arrested, detained for psychological treatment

Staff Reporter

Missing person alert: Limassol minor

Staff Reporter

Man alleges attack by stranger in bar

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny, afternoon winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tumbles-down in global sustainability rankings

Dr Charles Ellinas

‘Music helps us to be strong’ say African asylum seeking musicians

Malia Chung
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign