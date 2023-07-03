July 3, 2023

Stewart to depart for the US, will brief SC next week

By Source: Cyprus News Agency077
UN special representative Colin Stewart
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, departs for the US on Monday where he is expected to brief the UN Security Council on July 12 about the situation regarding the Cyprus problem and UNFICYP.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that during his presence at the UN headquarters, Stewart is going to meet with the international organization’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on July 10 or 11.

At the same time, he will hold bilateral meetings with the permanent representations of UN Security Council member states, before briefing the Security Council.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

