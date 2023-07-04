July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remote communities call for next crossing point to be near them

By Gina Agapiou00

Polis Chrysochous and Tylliria communities said on Tuesday they want the Kokkina area crossing point reopened as speculation grew over the opening of additional crossing points.

In a letter to the president Nikos Christodoulides, mayor of Polis Chrysochous and community leaders of Polis Chrysochous and Tylliria expressed their strong concern that the government appears to be giving priority to the opening of the Pyrogiou point in the Larnaca district.

As a result, they request a meeting with the president to discuss the issue.

They said their area remains isolated and cut off since 1964 and that “it is unthinkable to discuss the opening of new crossing points without the opening of the Kokkina as a top priority”.

The also noted that a meeting with the president should be arranged “to avoid unnecessary mobilisation of the residents of the area, who after Monday’s announcement express their strong protest”.

Their statement came a day after Dherynia Mayor Andros Karayiannis said on behalf of the Committee of Displaced Municipalities of Cyprus that the government is in favour of the opening of more crossing points to alleviate traffic recorded at those used by vehicles.

Nine crossing points operate across the island, with two, Strovilia and Pergamos, being under the jurisdiction of the British military bases. Groups on both sides have been pushing for more to open as there is often congestion, especially at the single point used by vehicles in Nicosia, Ayios Dometios.

 

Related Posts

Investigation launched into fertilizer scam

Elias Hazou

New courts should ‘enhance people’s trust’

Elias Hazou

New nature trail to boost tourism (video)

Tom Cleaver

‘Proper reforms needed to ensure justice properly served’

Antigoni Pitta

Environment department to re-examine solar power plant

Gina Agapiou

Police union angered by ban on off-duty guns

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign