July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides in favour of new crossing points, say municipalities

By Tom Cleaver00
The Ayios Dhometios crossing

President Nikos Christodoulides has come out in favour of opening new crossing points during a meeting of municipal representatives at the Presidential palace.

Dherynia mayor Andros Karagiannis, who is also the chairman of a group of municipalities which border the green line, said after the meeting that the government “applauds the opening of new crossing points, which improve contact and communication between the two communities”.

He said that Christodoulides spoke about opening a crossing point on the road between Athienou and Pyroi, as well as two further pedestrian crossing points within Nicosia’s walled city and one for cars on the eastern side of the capital.

Christodoulides also told representatives that he will put his support behind a plan to “revitalise” areas near the green line and invest in them.

Karagiannis said that the aim of the plan is to “attract young people to live near to the dead zone”.

In addition, Christodoulides spoke about issues regarding managing the dead zone such as wildfires during the summer months.

He mentioned “practical problems” which hinder firefighters’ response to fires, such as barbed wire and minefields.

 

 

