Foreclosures bill set for contentious plenum vote

Parliament on Thursday afternoon is set to vote on a series of thorny legislative proposals regarding foreclosures, a day after the government secured a stopgap measure until the end of October.

It was reported that primary properties valued up to €350,000 will be exempt from any foreclosures up until October 31.

The government’s messaging is that its top priority is protecting those who are vulnerable – not strategic defaulters – and upholding Cyprus’ credibility.

But parliament is to convene at 4pm on Thursday where MPs will vote on a wide range of proposals – likely four – put forth by various camps.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that a proposal being planned by Disy and Diko aims to increase transparency regarding the debts of a non-performing borrower.

Akel’s proposal – understood to have the support of the finance ministry and central bank – aims for the exchange of property for debt at the market value of the property, rather than the price of a forced sale.

The agenda also includes the proposal put forth by Edek’s leader for the sale of property at the value it had at the time of signing the credit facility agreement, which has also faced opposition from the central bank and finance ministry.

Further concerns were raised again by the finance ministry and central bank over another Akel proposal which provides for the right of appeal for a borrower to the court in order to secure an injunction on the foreclosure process. The aim there is to allow for the review of possible surcharges on the owed amount.

That proposal was co-signed by Dipa, Elam, the Greens, three MPs from Diko, and independent MPs.

In the lead up to Thursday’s session, cabinet also decided on a special judicial procedure will be created to deal with non-performing loans (NPLs).

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said after the meeting on Wednesday that he will inform parliament over the series of proposals adopted.

The proposals will be submitted during Thursday’s plenary session to be put to the vote. They detail a clause allowing borrowers the right to go to court to secure an order suspending foreclosures.

Suspending the foreclosures will give government time to prepare a comprehensive package of measures, which also includes amending the conditions of the Estia scheme, to encompass a more targeted approach for borrowers, Keravnos specified.

It will also give the government a window to have the ‘mortgage to rent’ scheme formally approved, and also strengthen the financial ombudsman’s powers.

“The government’s intention is to submit a comprehensive package tackling NPLs and foreclosures,” Keravnos told reporters.