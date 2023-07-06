July 6, 2023

Gas leak kills at least 16 in South Africa

police stand guard at the scene following a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining
A police officer and forensic team members stand near the body of a child covered at the scene of a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining

At least 16 people in a settlement in South Africa have been killed after being poisoned in a gas leak, the head of the provincial government said.

Investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved in the Wednesday accident, Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene near Boksburg, just east of the city of Johannesburg.

“Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount,” Lesufi said. Media earlier reported that 24 people had died.

Neither Lesufi nor media made clear how the leak happened. Media reported that the gas could have been linked to illegal mining.

Forensic workers in hazmat suits were seen combing the area with the help of police. A Reuters reporter saw the body of a child covered by a piece of cloth.

Bodies of victims were scattered over the area, Lesufi said, adding that the youngest was one year old.

“It’s not a nice scene at all, it’s not a nice scene. It’s painful, emotionally draining and tragic,” the premier said.

A gas tanker explosion in Boksburg in December killed dozens of people, injured scores and destroyed houses and vehicles.

