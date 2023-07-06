July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for knife attack in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00
police new
File photo

Police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man for an investigated case of a attack against another another 26-year-old.

The incident happened on Sunday when the injured man suffering from a wound on the back of his head reported to the Omorfita police station in Nicosia.

According to the man’s statement, shortly before, he had been approached by another 26-year-old, who pointed a knife at him and stabbed him.

Subsequently, the injured man went to the Nicosia general hospital, where he was given first aid and  discharged.

A judicial arrest warrant was issued against the alleged perpetrator, under which he was arrested on Wednesday night and taken into custody.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man wanted for break-in and theft from Polis café

Staff Reporter

Cyprus’ wholesale and retail sector recovers with €14.6 billion sales volume

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Greek defence minister begins official visit

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Sunny, windy at times

Staff Reporter

Plastic free beach initiative to rid beaches of 80 per cent of rubbish

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign