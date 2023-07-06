July 6, 2023

Today's weather: Sunny, windy at times

On Thursday the weather will be clear with locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. The winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate, at times strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 38C in the interior, 31C on the coasts and 30C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will be clear with occasional increased low clouds, mainly on the coasts. During the early hours, light mist or fog is expected inland, in eastern and south-eastern areas. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, locally variable, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually calm, remaining slightly rough on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 21C inland and on the coasts and 18C in the higher mountains.

On Friday, the weather will remain clear with afternoon clouds bringing showers over the weekend in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably remaining close to average for the season.

