July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Committee to be set up in Mitsero and address local issues

By Tom Cleaver014
Christodoulides, receives the presidents of the community councils of the Mitsero area

A committee will be set up with the aim of solving the problems faced by people living in the Mitsero area.

The announcement was made on Friday by Mitsero mukhtar Andreas Kyriakou following a meeting between him and other local mukhtars and Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential palace.

The committee will include representation from the Interior and Agriculture ministries, as well as the Environmental department.

The call for the creation of a committee came after a total of 211 “nuisance activities” were recorded in the region in recent months, often in the area’s pig farms, quarries, and slaughterhouses.

Kyriakou said he is “satisfied and leaving the Presidential palace for the first time with the hope that something will actually be done to solve the problems”.

The first committee meeting will take place before the end of this month, with Kyriakou set to meet with Christodoulides again in the first week of October.

