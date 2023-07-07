July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

UNDP announces new EU-funded solar energy farm in Lefka

By Tom Cleaver00
FIle photo: solar panels

A new solar energy farm is set to be constructed in Lefka, within the scope of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) funded by the European Union.

The UNDP say there will be three measures undertaken in the area aimed at promoting sustainability, reducing energy consumption, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Cyprus.

The planned solar farm will produce around 500,000 kilowatt hours of energy per year.

In addition, the UNDP plans to improve Lefka’s water supply system, installing an automatic water pumping system and replacing existing water tanks to reduce leaks.

They say that these measures will contribute to a more than 30 per cent reduction in Lefka’s water supply-related energy consumption.

UNDP office director Jakhongir Khaydarov said “the installation of solar panels in Lefka and the improvement of the water supply system demonstrate our commitment to mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable development in Cyprus”.

“We are reducing carbon emissions across the island by producing clean energy and ensuring responsible management of water resources. We are reducing energy costs and making a positive impact on the environment and on the wellbeing of society”, he said.

Related Posts

Local produce celebrated in July festivals

Eleni Philippou

CBC issues warning over ‘Universal Banks’ scam

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Two more seriously injured in quad bike accident

Staff Reporter

Molotov cocktail thrown at pizzeria in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Cost-of-living remains high as inflation declines

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign