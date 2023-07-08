July 8, 2023

An evening of Cyprus poetry

By Eleni Philippou01
The UN peace keeping force in Cyprus, Unficyp organises an evening of poetry at Ledra Palace, Cyprus intersectional poetry, to be exact, this Monday. This networking event will have a more creative and interactive atmosphere as it invites authors, poets and logophiles. An Evening of Cyprus Intersectional Poetry will beging at 5.30pm and touch on topics of the island, its history, future and the richness of its people as four Cypriot poets share their views with literary perspectives.

The invited guests of the evening are Nafia Akdeniz, Marilena Zackheos, Gür Genç (Gürgenç Korkmazel), and Stephanos Stephanides who will each address the public. Apart from poetry, the event will also include a screening of the short documentary Olivia, an English-language film directed by Mine Balman (Asi Production) that shares the story of three generations of women in Cyprus who have suffered in conflict and post-conflict situations within the last 50 years.

Though the registration-based event will be held both in-person and online, the documentary screening will only be available for those in the room. Find the registration link on the Facebook event (An evening of Cyprus intersectional poetry).

 

An Evening of Cyprus Intersectional Poetry

Event by UNFICYP with four Cypriot poets. July 10. Ledra Palace, Nicosia. 5.30pm-8pm

 

