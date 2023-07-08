July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unlicensed use of speakers in Limassol club

By Staff Reporter00
nightclubs

Police on Saturday said it had seized all speakers from a Limassol night club that did not have the permit to use them.

The incident took place on Friday evening, where the club was playing pre-recorded music. After an inspection, it emerged the premises did not have a licence to actually use speakers and they were seized immediately.

The owner was booked while police said inspections across the country will continue.

