July 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus National Guard and US forces train together (Video)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency074
National Guard, US forces, military training, wounded, casualty
File photo: US and Cyprus co-training

The co-training of Special Forces personnel in the Special Operations planning, execution and information support procedures was the focus of the small-scale special operations exercise TAMS “GUARDIAN-2023”, which was co-organized from June 1 to 28 by the National Guard and the Armed Forces of the US, which took place in Cyprus.

According to a statement from the National Guard, the scenarios of the exercise included various types of individual and team weapons combat shooting, as well as sniper, residential combat training and training of personnel in battlefield first aid.

It added that the co-training phase was attended by the Chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, who, after congratulating the trainee sections of the Raider Command and the US forces for their efforts, stressed the importance of conducting joint trainings, both for increasing the level of cooperation and understanding between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as for the security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region in general.

The exercise, which is part of the Bilateral Defense Cooperation Program between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States, is considered as particularly beneficial, since it provides the opportunity for the National Guard’s special operations personnel to be co-trained with the equivalent personnel of the US armed forces, thus promoting the level of training, interoperability and highlighting the excellent relations between the two countries’ armed forces, the statement concludes.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

What’s coming to Technopolis 20 this July

Eleni Philippou

Foreign minister to convey Cyprus’ sincere will for talks to UNSG

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The vicious tale of excavating ancient Enkomi

Nick Theodoulou

Government calls on political parties to do the right thing over foreclosures and NPLs

Andria Kades

Diko in-house elections underway

Andria Kades

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign