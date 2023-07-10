July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

29-year-old found dead at Aphrodite’s rock

By Tom Cleaver0752
aphrodite's rock
Aphrodite's Rock, Paphos

A 29-year-old man died on Sunday after finding himself in trouble while swimming at Aphrodite’s rock.

The man, who was accompanied in the sea by a friend, was swimming at around 4pm on Sunday when, according to police, he became unable to swim.

His friend reportedly called for help and, alongside other people at the scene, pulled him from the sea, by which point he had fallen unconscious.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy is expected to be performed on Monday.

