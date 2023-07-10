July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Death at Aphrodite’s Rock was due to drowning, autopsy reveals

By Andria Kades0186

A 29-year-old man who died at Aphrodite’s Rock in Paphos on Sunday drowned, an autopsy revealed on Monday.

Carried out by state pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, the findings were in line with reports from the scene.

The 29-year-old had gone to the site on Sunday with a friend at around 4pm, according to Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou.

After entering the water, it became apparent he could no longer swim. His friend called for help and other swimmers rushed to the scene.

The 29-year-old was eventually retrieved from the waters unconscious. He was declared dead upon arrival at Paphos general hospital.

Related Posts

Veto on Turkey’s F-16s is an unwritten rule, Menendez says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

British woman in Ayia Napa quad bike accident repatriated

Andria Kades

State will spend €60m on Cost of Living Allowance

Elias Hazou

Eurostat: 5.6% of those at risk of poverty in Cyprus cannot afford proper meals

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Showdown looms at the House over foreclosures

Elias Hazou

Celebrating International Moon Day in old Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign