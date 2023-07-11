What to expect at the 11th Fengaros Festival

Festival fever is on as the island’s highly-anticipated summer happenings return. One of the exciting experiences of the summer is Fengaros Festival and with a rich line-up, its eleventh edition is expected to be its most exciting to date. The village of Kato Drys, the home of the festival since 2014, will be in festive mode from August 3 to 5, hosting four stages that will offer visitors more than 45 hours of music.
A packed programme of over 50 performances will entertain festival-goers this year. Hosting both local and internationally-acclaimed musicians and bands, the 2023 line-up aims to satisfy every music lover’s needs.
“From the cream of the current Greek alternative folk and pop scene,” writes the festival’s official press release, “rapper Eisvoleas with a full band, pop fairy Nalyssa Green, punk-thrashers Thrax Punks, explosive acoustic duo Kadinelia, folk darlings Usurum to name a few – to global acts like Australian superstar and YouTube phenomenon Dub FX feat. Mr Woodnote, New York rocker – activists The Last Internationale and hidden gems like Japanese cosmic duo WaqWaq Kingdom and UK/Maltese female punk-rockers ĠENN, this year’s programme has it all.
“Amongst these, the festival’s Field and Village stages will be showcasing the best local talent such as Zivanished, Tterlikkas x Fuzz Bus, Della, Sophia Patsalides, Rumba Attack and Island Seeds as well as yet-to-be-discovered acts from the Cypriot scene, always an intriguing feature for the curious festival goers. Additionally, the Carlsberg Beer Garden and Museum Cascadeur stages will be open throughout the three days, giving alternatives to the audience with stand-up comedy, dynamic DJ sets as well as special live performances.”
Adding to the festival experience are more multi-sensory delights. This year, Cascadeur Bar, a popular yet hidden bar in Lympia, will occupy the Museum stage serving cocktails and music selections. Food wise, Crepaland, Potbelly, Quattrino Pizza, OmniFood and Pashees, speciality coffee from Serious Black, along with the classic cocktails of Fengaros and Carlsberg beer served by the Prozak crew will satisfy visitors. “In addition,” add the organisers, “Fengaros for the first time in the history of Cypriot festivals aims to operate cashless!”
The rest you can expect to be the same as usual. Camping among the trees of the schoolyard, partying in the village’s cobbled-stone streets until dawn, indulging in Cypriot hospitality and music-hopping from stage to stage to discover new sounds. Right in the heart of summer.
Fengaros Festival
Annual summer music festival. August 3-5. Kato Drys village, Larnaca. www.fengaros.com