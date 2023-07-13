July 13, 2023

Plenum rejects Akel and Edek bills on foreclosures

By Elias Hazou00
The House plenum on Thursday rejected an Akel-led bill allowing debtors to use a court order setting aside foreclosure proceedings, as well as a legislative proposal by Edek to sell a property at the estimated price on the date of signing a loan agreement.

The vote on the first came to 27-27, while the second bill was defeated with 42 votes against and six for.

In addition, MPs decided to postpone voting on a government bill providing for the creation of special-jurisdiction courts to fast-track foreclosure disputes, concerning mortgaged primary residences of a value up to €350,000.

More later.

 

