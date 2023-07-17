Cyprus politics are basis for smash hit game

If you could secretly influence an election, raise the minimum wage, or enact fiscal reform, would you? ALIX NORMAN discovers Hegemony, the global gaming sensation inspired by Cyprus’ complex politics

Just like the island’s political system, this game is not simple, not short, and not straightforward. But as Hegemony continues to stand firm at the very summit of the global ranks, it is Cyprus we have to thank. Because this unique board game was inspired by the complex, confounding politics of our very own island…

Hegemony may be set in a fictional state, but there are plenty of aspects that anyone with a working knowledge of the local political system will recognise. It’s no surprise: the founder and originator of the game is, himself, a Cypriot.

Inspired at an early age by our own government, 31-year-old Varnavas Timotheou now holds a BA in International Politics from Manchester Metropolitan, an MA in International Political Economy from King’s, and an MBA from the University of Nicosia.

“Growing up in Cyprus, a country with its own unique political and socio-economic context, I was naturally drawn to the world of politics,” explains Varnavas. “Add to that the 2013 economic debt crisis in Cyprus, as well as recent global developments such as the election of Donald Trump and Brexit, and I realised that, while there are countless books and videos that explain the basic principles of politics and economics, there was no game.”

Seeing an opportunity to create a unique and engaging way to embrace such a multifaceted topic, Varnavas first looked to his homeland: “To Cyprus’ complex history, marked by political divisions, power struggles, and socio-economic challenges. This context provided me with first-hand experiences and insights into the dynamics of politics and the importance of balancing different interests within a society.

“Just as in Cyprus, where different political and social groups coexist, the game reflects the interconnectedness and interdependence of these classes. It emphasises the need for collaboration and negotiation to achieve common goals while acknowledging the inherent conflicts and power dynamics at play.”

The initial idea for Hegemony emerged during Varnavas’ studies of international political economy. Idea fleshed out, he teamed up with the game’s co-designer Vangelis Bagiartakis, and the two began working on the first drafts. A team of academics was assembled, and contributed their expertise during the development stages. Countless hours were dedicated to balancing the classes, ensuring accurate representation of academic theories, and maintaining an engaging gameplay experience. Prototypes were created and play-tested extensively to refine the mechanics and address any issues that arose…

And then came the crunch: would Hegemony actually appeal? In late 2021, a Kickstarter campaign was launched, and Varnavas and team had just 23 days to raise the €50,000 needed to make the game a reality.

“We reached that goal in the first 10 minutes,” says Varnavas. “By the end of 24 hours we had almost €200,000. And by the time the 23 days were up, Hegemony had received €600,000 of funding. Clearly, something about the game appealed!”

When the game was released in March 2023, it immediately soared up the rankings: on Board Game Geek (basically the IMDb of board gaming) it ranked number 1 for ‘Hotness’ for several weeks; has an overall score of 8.6 out of 10 (just 0.1 points below the best score ever given to any board game); and has been rated by over 1,500 board game experts.

It’s sold over 30,000 copies around the world, and has now been translated into nine different languages: players from France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Poland, Korea, Chine, Portugal and Japan can now enjoy Hegemony in their native tongue. And top board game influencers are wildly enthusiastic: unfilteredgamer.com describes it as “a true-to-life battle of the classes that succeeds 100%” and “the most thematically/mechanically integrated game I have ever played”, while boardgamequest.com suggests it is “a highly strategic game that will appeal to a lot of people”.

Made for two to four players, Hegemony is designed to simulate the socio-economic dynamics of a fictional state, allowing players to engage with political and economic theories in a fun and intuitive manner. Complete with a various player boards, bases, sector tiles, technology cards, ships and political agents, it asks players to assume the role of either the Working Class, Middle Class, Capitalist Class, of the State – each of which has distinct abilities, goals, and available actions.

“Each class in the game represents a particular ideology or perspective, which allows players to engage with their chosen principles through decision-making,” Varnavas explains. “For example, the working class in Hegemony embodies principles of socialism, with actions focused on social welfare and labour rights. On the other hand, the capitalist class represents neoliberalism, prioritising economic growth, market competition, and profit maximisation.

“Just as in Cyprus, where different political and social groups coexist, the game reflects the interconnectedness and interdependence of these societal tiers,” he continues. “It emphasises the need for collaboration and negotiation to achieve common goals while acknowledging the inherent conflicts and power dynamics at play, balancing negotiation, policy changes, and class interactions to create political and economic consequences.”

Taxation, fiscal reform, elections, minimum wage, healthcare, education, trade, immigration, unionisation, nationalism, globalism – all are mirrored (and played out) on the Hegemony board, in what review giant Meeple Mountain calls “a blast! A fun simulation that feels exceptionally well-balanced”.

“Yes, it’s complex,” says Varnavas. “But then so are the politics of our time! And by carefully engineering a balance between depth and playtime we’ve ensured a captivating, streamlined experience. In this game, you yourself can take on the role of a class or the state, can affect changes in policies, form alliances, and negotiate objectives that will shape a nation’s political and economic landscape.”

In Hegemony, what may seem the ultimate power trip actually becomes an exploration of the self. What would you do if you had the power to allow or reject immigrants? How would you handle the complexities of fiscal reform? What would make you raise the minimum wage? And, if you could secretly influence the outcome of an election, would you?

Unless you play Hegemony, you may never know…

For more information, visit https://hegemonygame.com/