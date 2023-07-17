July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four-year-old dead in Ayia Napa pool

By Tom Cleaver01795

A four-year-old child was found dead in a swimming pool at a hotel in Ayia Napa on Monday.

According to police, the child was on holiday in Cyprus with his parents, and was found unconscious in the pool at about 1:30pm.

An autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday morning.

