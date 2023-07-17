July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North to open ‘migration centre’

By Tom Cleaver00
migrants outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia

Ziya Ozturkler, the north’s ‘interior minister’, has announced his intention to construct a ‘migration centre’, aimed at dealing with undocumented and irregular migration.

Ozturkler made the announcement after a meeting with Turkey’s deputy interior minister Yasin Ekrem Serim.

“To make the TRNC a safe and peaceful country, the fight against undocumented and irregular migration continues,” he said, explaining that the centre will be established to carry out inspections of students and labourers who arrive in the north.

In addition, he said that “foreign representatives” will be involved in the creation of the new centre, and that inspections will be “especially carried out for people coming from the Republic of Turkey and third countries”.

Related Posts

Lakatamia offers free cinema screenings

Eleni Philippou

‘Malfunction’ at power station causes rolling blackouts in the north

Tom Cleaver

Increasing numbers of tourists heading north from Larnaca

Nick Theodoulou

EU warns Cyprus over failure on anti-money laundering directive

Elias Hazou

Akel says it’s determined not to let spyware probe drop

Elias Hazou

Four-year-old dead in Ayia Napa pool

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign