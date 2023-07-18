July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bases marine unit rescues father and sons

By Nick Theodoulou00
SBA police prevented a potential tragedy by rescuing a father and his two sons from the sea at Ormidhia after a boating incident.

The bases said the SBA police marine unit conducted the rescue mission after a boat broke free of its anchor and drifted away.

The unit confirmed that a 13-year-old boy was rescued in a disoriented state after his father had swum after the boat, in the incident which occurred on July 13.

Officers were then able to rescue the boy’s father, who was found suffering from exhaustion, after failing to retrieve the drifting vessel.

Shortly after, another boy, aged 16, was rescued in good health from the water, along with their boat – a four metre ridged inflatable.

Sergeant Kikis Sofocleous, the marine unit officer in charge of the rescue, said: “The individuals rescued were fortunate and if the Marine Unit did not intervene in time there was strong likelihood that the successful outcome could have been very different.

“One of the main priorities of the marine unit is to respond to any incident to save a life.”

He was also keen to send a message of warning to the public.

He continued: “We urge people to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and the safety of others accompanying them whilst out in sea and consult the weather forecast before engaging in any sea related activities.”

