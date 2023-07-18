Ministry plans to tackle Mackenzie beach chaos

The interior ministry is looking to rationalise the rental practices of Turkish Cypriot properties on Mackenzie beach in Larnaca, where holders have been paying very low rent for years.

The proposal, discussed at a meeting of the advisory council for the management of Turkish Cypriot properties will seek to address the problems in rental agreements for 17 properties in the area, the busiest beach front in Larnaca that is next to the airport.

The situation has been chaotic, without proper regulations for those using these properties that were rented out for ludicrously low amounts by the interior ministry.

Turkish Cypriot property management authority will seek to sign new lease contracts with displaced businessmen, who are active in the area and did not violate terms of previous contracts with the local authorities.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, also the custodian of Turkish Cypriot properties, presented the proposal. The action plan also includes signing lease contracts with businessmen who are active and have invested capital to develop real estate, putting an end to distortions and dubious financial transactions.

According to the ministry, the plan will also meet modern financial criteria with regard to plot rents and impose compliance with all those conditions that should be met in relation to the activity of recreational centres (town planning and/or building permits, operation licences etc).

The ministry said that through this plan the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service will also gain significant revenue (over a million euros per year), which will be used to support refugees.

The plan contains the contractual involvement of the competent local authority, which will monitor of developments, while any revenues that will arise from the green spaces it will manage, will go to projects in the Mackenzie area.

“The implementation of the action plan is expected to contribute to the regulation of all the open issues plaguing the aarea, including unregulated developments, while it will create the conditions for further development and upgrading of the region’s economic and tourist activity for the benefit of both citizens of Larnaca, as well as refugees,” the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the parliamentary parties, rural organisations, the Pancyprian Refugee Union, as well as the shop owners’ confederation. The session was held in the presence of the Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras and representatives of the district administration of Larnaca.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss approval of the ministry’s action regarding the management and leasing of plots and for dealing with unauthorised urban developments, and unlicensed recreation centres. The overall objective was the creation of a comprehensive framework that regulates business activity in the Mackenzie area.