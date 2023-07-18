July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Village concerts by the TratSik String Quartet

By Eleni Philippou00
Bringing life, culture and music to the villages and suburban areas of the island is one of the missions of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme by the Ministry of Culture. As part of the programme, one local musical ensemble is touring Cyprus to host concerts this July in rural villages. With one performance already held in Polemi, the TratSik String Quartet has two more nights of music coming up.

The Quartet returns to the Cultural Decentralisation Programme with a new repertoire and presents, in three communities, contemporary chamber music influenced by the traditional music of Cyprus. Six Cypriot composers have written works based on traditional Cypriot songs. These works are not simple transcriptions of the traditional music of Cyprus but new autonomous musical compositions that have the aesthetics of modern ‘classical’ music.

In the works to be presented at the Platres Cultural Centre on July 19 and the Kellaki Cultural Centre on July 21, the melodies of traditional purposes remain distinct, while the composers play freely with the rhythms, harmony, form and timbres, offering the listeners an unexpected musical experience. The goal of the Quartet is to combine chamber music with traditional Cypriot music and contemporary Cypriot creation. Ten musicians contributed creatively to the project, either by performing or composing, and are ready to present two more evenings of free music entertainment in the villages.

 

TratSik String Quartet Live

Live concerts as part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme by the Ministry of Culture. Platres Cultural Centre, Limassol district. July 19. Kellaki Cultural Centre, Limassol district, July 21. 8pm. Free

