Wednesday will initially be hot and dry with ongoing dust spells, later turning partly overcast with medium and high clouds. Temperatures will hit 37C in the interior, 29C on the west coast, 31C on the remaining coasts, and 28C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 20C in the interior and on the coasts, and 17C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Thursday is forecast to be clear with even higher temperatures, however, the dust is expected to recede. A noticeable drop of around 4C is expected on Friday, according to the meteorological office and the weather will be mostly clear going into the weekend, with afternoon showers possible in the mountains.