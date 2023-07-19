July 19, 2023

Interior minister to attend EU summit, address migration crisis

By Andria Kades00
Υπουργός Εσωτερικών – Συνέντευξη
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou is traveling to Logrono, Spain where he is set to discuss the migration crisis along with procedures surrounding asylum, with his EU counterparts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Ioannou would be participating at the Informal Council of EU Home Affairs Ministers on Thursday.

The discussion will centre around managing migration crises, and simplifying procedures in the field of asylum and returns.

There will also be emphasis on the external dimension of migration, and in particular on cooperation with the countries of origin.

During the work of the Informal Summit, the ministers will also analyse developments in Ukraine and the impact of the war on the EU, and they will discuss the threat extending to Moldova.

Ioannou will return to Cyprus on Friday afternoon.

