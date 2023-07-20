July 20, 2023

Cyprus sends aircraft to assist Greece in firefighting efforts

By Elias Hazou00
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kandyli, near Athens, Greece

Cyprus will send two aircraft to Greece to assist in firefighting efforts there, the government said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the government spokesman, President Nikos Christodoulides gave instructions for the dispatch of the two planes, following Greece’s appeal for help via rescEU- the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

The two Air Tractor AT-802 planes – located in Paphos – will depart immediately, the statement added.

In Greece, firefighters continued battling major blazes. A fire near Athens had been contained, but authorities stayed on alert as a heatwave was set to continue.

Temperatures are expected to reach 45C on Sunday.

“The hard times are clearly not over yet,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

 

