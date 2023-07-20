July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl offers shoppers wide range of discounted organic products

By Press Release00
Lidl Cyprus offers shoppers discounted organic product range

For Lidl Cyprus, quality and freshness are two of the most important characteristics that govern its entire supply chain. Given this, the company offers the public high-standard products on a daily basis, both with regards to production and requirements from its partners, as well as during all the stages each product follows to reach the company’s shelves and, eventually, its consumers’ shopping basket.

For this reason, the company has created a range of certified organic products, consistently offering the best – the most sustainable range at the best prices. Consumers can choose from almost 300 organic products.

From July 20, consumers will have the opportunity to purchase “organic and economic” products, with a discount of up to 35 per cent. The public can find detailed information about the products here.

The way we eat has a huge impact on our health and the environment, which is why Lidl Cyprus has adopted a series of measures to offer its consumers the most sustainable range of products at the best price.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

Hermes inaugurates PV Parks at Larnaca, Paphos airports

Press Release

Harmony of flavours: refined gastronomy at L’Atelier

Press Release

Globeducate wins for Cyprus investment via PASCAL tie

Press Release

Four wins for BoC at Cyprus HR Awards

Press Release

Limassol Blu Marine unveils Zeus Signature Collection

Press Release

Responsible Business, HR, Sales Excellence Awards honour Lidl

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign