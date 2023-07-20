July 20, 2023

Lower port fees extended amidst refurbishment project

Kition Ocean Holdings has announced on Thursday an extension of lower port fees for the upcoming quarter following a meeting with the local representative of the Pancypriot Seafarers Association, Andreas Panayiotou to discuss passenger traffic on tourist vessels.

According to a statement released by the company, from June to September prices will be based on 2022 rates, with no additional increases set to be imposed.

The meeting also provided an update on the first phase of the Larnaca pier refurbishment project, which is set completed by early September.

Moreover, to ensure the smooth continuation of the second phase of the pier restoration, both parties reiterated their agreement to clear all objects currently obstructing the area, allowing the contractor to proceed with the necessary work.

 

