July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested with more than 400g of cannabis in Limassol

By Malia Chung00
A 23-year-old man was arrested after the drug squad found he was carrying 247 grams of cannabis, it emerged on Thursday.

In a bulletin, police detailed that members of the drug squad intercepted the individual as he walked around Limassol’s streets on Wednesday.

A body search revealed two nylon packages— containing 54 total grams of cannabis and estimated to be worth €175 euros—on his person.

More cannabis amounting to 193 grams were then found and seized in the 23-year-old’s home.

The drug squad said it will continue investigations.

