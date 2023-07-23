July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Use of fireworks is out of control

By CM Reader's View0117
I am becoming increasingly alarmed at the continued use of fireworks every day by stupid, irresponsible people, especially during this heatwave when the ground everywhere is so dry.

It doesn’t matter what the time of day, no matter the occasion, fireworks are used, with total disregard to residents and poor pets who become so frightened.

Surely with all the obvious dangers, the police or whoever has the power could totally ban the use of fireworks at this time.

Is there anything that can be done to stop, or slow down this dangerous practice? Sandra Lambrou

