July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrant boat intercepted with twenty people on board

Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for an investigated case of helping third-country nationals to enter the Republic illegally.

The case concerns the arrival by sea of 20 people in Famagusta, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police statement, the 8.5m boat was was spotted off coast shortly before 2pm.

The coast guard intercepted the vessel, found to have onboard 20 illegal immigrants, of whom 13 men, two women, and five children, including the 24-year-old suspect.

Police escorted the passengers to the safety of the Ayia Napa marina where they were processed by immigration staff.

During investigation, evidence emerged against the 24-year-old, alleged to be the boat’s operator, who was arrested with a court warrant.

The remaining 19 persons were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

