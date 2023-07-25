July 25, 2023

Body found in Dhekelia identified (updated)

The body of a man was found on Tuesday afternoon in a coastal area of the Larnaca district.

The man was identified as 81-year-old Andreas Avraam from Xylophagou.

His body was spotted around 5.30pm by a Greek Cypriot passerby on the rocks near a restaurant in Ormidia, British Banks spokesperson Kristian Gray told the Cyprus Mail.

He added British Banks authorities rushed to the scene for on-site examinations and investigations.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

