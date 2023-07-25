July 25, 2023

Companies fined €21,000 for employing ‘undeclared’ workers

The labour ministry’s inspection services handed out a total of €21,500 in fines to businesses employing undeclared workers during the month of June, it said on Tuesday.

A total of 15 undeclared workers were identified during the inspections, 14 of whom were employed at marriage and baptism companies. The remaining undeclared worker was employed as a photographer.

Inspections were carried out at a total of 47 companies that manage marriages and baptisms, 40 photography studios and 52 florists.

The purpose of the inspection was “to raise awareness of all those employed these sectors regarding the consequences of undeclared work and non-compliance with the relevant laws”.

The fine for businesses employing undeclared workers is €500 for each month that the undeclared worker has been employed. In the event that the time the undeclared worker has been employed cannot be determined, the fine is set at €3,500.

The ministry encourages people to inform them of undeclared workers by calling 77778577.

