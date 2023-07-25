July 25, 2023

Erdogan references Annan Plan in Ankara speech

By Tom Cleaver
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referenced the Annan Plan in a speech on Monday evening while also expressing hope for a “lasting and just peace” in Cyprus.

“We will not hesitate to take responsibility for the island of Cyprus to achieve a lasting and just peace. We have shown our sincerity on this issue in every process up to now, including the Annan Plan, and we will again if necessary,” he said following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

“However, it is clear that those who sit opposite us must accept the situation on the ground instead of insisting on imposing themselves.”

Erdogan went on to say that Turkey’s contributions to the north, “from agriculture to energy, from water to electricity, from transportation to health” will continue to increase in the coming years.

