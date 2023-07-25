July 25, 2023

Paphos man arrested for traffic, drugs offences

Police in Paphos arrested a 29-year-old man for illegal possession of drugs and “various traffic violations” after attempting to flag him down for a routine stop on Monday evening.

The man was riding a motorcycle at around 6:40pm when police saw him ignoring a traffic sign and gave chase. Police say he committed further traffic offences in his attempt to escape, and that he also deposited a paper bag into a bin.

When he was apprehended, it was found that he was riding his motorcycle without a licence, insurance, or an MOT. Police also found a gram of cannabis on his person.

Police also found the paper bag he had earlier deposited into a bin and found 63 packages containing a total of 63 grams of cannabis. The man also tested positive in a subsequent drugs test.

He was arrested and taken into custody, while the police’s investigation is ongoing.

