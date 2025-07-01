Cyprus is sizzling under a wave of intense heat on Tuesday, as a seasonal low-pressure system continues to influence the region’s weather.

Skies across the island are mostly clear on Tuesday, bathing towns and cities in strong summer sunshine. However, meteorologists warn that clouds will build locally over the mountains as the afternoon progresses, hinting at the possibility of changing conditions later in the week.

Winds are blowing mainly from the southwest to northwest. For most areas, breezes are light to moderate at three to four on the Beaufort scale. Yet along windward coasts, gusts could strengthen to four or five, and parts of the southeast coast may experience brief spells of very strong winds, reaching five to six Beaufort. The sea remains generally calm to slightly choppy, offering some relief for beachgoers.

Temperatures are soaring, with thermometers expected to hit 37C inland. Western coastal areas are slightly cooler at around 32C, while other coastal regions hover near 35C. The higher mountains offer respite from the heat, where the mercury will reach about 28C.

Tonight, clear conditions will persist, although low clouds could form along parts of the coast towards the early hours. Winds will shift, blowing from the northwest to northeast and dropping in strength to light levels of around three Beaufort. The sea will gradually become calm to slightly choppy. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 23C inland and along the coasts, and down to a cooler 18C in the highest mountain areas.

Looking ahead, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are forecast to remain mainly sunny. Nonetheless, afternoon clouds are expected to develop each day, particularly over mountainous terrain. On Wednesday, these clouds may bring isolated showers in some higher regions.

Temperatures on Wednesday are set to climb slightly above the seasonal average, suggesting continued hot conditions. A modest dip is anticipated on Thursday, before stabilising again on Friday without significant change.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, and be mindful of stronger winds in coastal areas. While conditions remain mostly settled, the pattern of localised cloud build-ups hints at the potential for brief but isolated rain midweek.