July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two more migrant boats found off Cape Greco

By Tom Cleaver00
cyprus coast guard
Two boats carrying irregular migrants arrived in the Cape Greco area on Monday night, carrying a total of 44 people.

The first was detected off the coast of Cape Greco at around 7:30pm. A maritime police boat intercepted it at sea and found 18 men, five women, and three children on board.

All 26 people on board were transported safely to the fishing shelter in Paralimni by midnight, and police arrested the boat’s captain and one passenger who had previously had an asylum application rejected.

The remaining 24 migrants were transported to the Pournara migrant reception centre.

Later on, at 2:55am on Tuesday, police detected a second boat in the area of Cape Greco. They found 18 men on board, who were all transported to the fishing shelter in Paralimni to have their details recorded.

