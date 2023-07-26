Island-wide events not to miss this weekend

The events’ agenda has officially entered summer. There is no shortage of events but they all seem to happen simultaneously forcing islanders to choose where to go for summery fun. The last week of July closes off the month with music, poetry and fiesta events in all four major cities of the island, featuring something for all!
Nicosia
Setting the mood for the weekend is a Friday night event in Nicosia. At Goethe-Institut, Atlantis Culture and KENO Publications host the final event of their Performance Poetry 101 project which included free poetry workshops for artists. The project ends with a poetry performance evening under the stars. Held in Goethe-Institut’s cosy garden, local artists will take the floor and read their poems, putting to work the skills shared throughout the project’s workshops. The event, starting at 7pm and with free entry, will be hosted by Annetta Benzar of Atlantis Culture and Michael-Angelos Englezos of Keno Publications.
Phini village
On the same evening in Phini village a live music performance will bring together five musicians who will present songs and melodies of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean with selected rembetiko compositions. The central square of the village, at Phini Youth Centre, will welcome Vidilust Demetra Kandia (vocals/violin/percussion), Apostolis Tatas (bouzouki/guitar/vocals), Stelios Christodoulou (percussions) and Cihan Simsek (guitar) for an 8pm performance that traces songs of the region.
Paphos
The other edge of the island, with the most scenic sunsets, will host one of Cyprus’ most successful bands. The Monsieur Doumani trio will be at Val’s Place on Saturday for a special gig. The venue will start welcoming visitors at 7.30pm with a special buffet meal as the live music show kicks off an hour later.
Larnaca
For a taste of uplifting Latin music and refreshing cocktails, Kahuna Surfhouse in Pervolia has just the event. A sunset Cuban fiesta is set for Sunday evening at Kahuna as the venue welcomes back the local band Havana Vitral. July 30 will be the band’s fourth time at Kahuna performing dance-infused Cuban beats. The party will begin at 6pm with the live music starting at 7pm.
Limassol
Finally, Synergeio Polichoros will welcome the Allusion quartet on Sunday 30 for a night of live pop, funk, soul and blues. The ensemble is made up of four established Cypriot musicians (Antreas Yerolatsitis, Omiros Miltiadous, Marios Charalambous and Kyriakos Kestas) that play original jazz compositions infused with melodies from other music genres. Their performance in Limassol will start at 8pm and as always, will feature improvisation skills, spontaneity and interplay.
