July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for temps up to 43C

By Staff Reporter01
On Wednesday a renewed yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm with temperatures as high as 43C expected in the interior, 36C on the west coast, 38C on the remaining coasts, and 33C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm at 26C in the interior, the south and east coasts, 24C on the remaining coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains.

The heatwave will continue through Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain well above the seasonal average and despite an anticipated slight drop on Saturday.

