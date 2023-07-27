July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Forestry station in Paphos forest to be electrified by generator

By Iole Damaskinos081
burned forest
The fire north of Kykkos Monastery and Cedar Valley burned 20 hectares of pine forest

The Stavros tis Psokas station in the Paphos forest is to be electrified by a generator and supply by the electricity authority (EAC) to the site is to remain discontinued, it was officially announced on Thursday.

A generator has already been moved to the location and alternative electrification through an off-grid PV system is being examined, following the near-catastrophic fire in the Paphos forest earlier this week, the General Director of labour inspection Andreas Gregoriou told the state broadcaster CyBC.

“It is not possible to de-activate all EAC supply by cables through the forest, as this would create problems for the communities supplied enroute,” Gregoriou explained.

“The plan is to prioritise hot-spots and look for alternative ways to electrify those places, he continued, adding that an inventory of the most high-risk spots in the forest already exists.

“To this end, both the EAC and the ministry of transport have been updated and are reviewing the information.

“The replacement of EAC cables with ‘alternative’ setups will be done regardless of the findings of the official fire services investigation.”

Speaking in his newly created role of coordinator of fire prevention services, Gregoriou noted that the cooperation, training, preparedness and professionalism of all service staff, is excellent.

“Of course this does not take away the need to make more improvements but the upgrades to equipment over the past two to three years are also paying off,” he said.

Pressed to explain how come a solution was found for Stavros tis Psokas within two days, when the matter had been a bone of contention for years with the forestry department, Gregoriou added that “a heightened sense of danger” had pushed the matter to fruition.

“Increased population flight from rural areas which leaving unattended land at higher risk of fires, is another aspect of the problem that needs to be faced, and addressed in terms of prevention,” he concluded.

Related Posts

Food delivery services banned during heatwave warnings

Nick Theodoulou

Audit service to examine EuroAsia Interconnector’s feasibility

Iole Damaskinos

70-year-old woman found dead at Lady’s Mile beach

Nick Theodoulou

Plans for huge Ferris wheel underway in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis to prepare Cyprob positions during visit

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested after allegedly attacking car and driver

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign