Off-grid systems safe solution for forest stations, minister says

Minister of Agriculture Petros Xenophontos on Wednesday said autonomous solar energy is the solution to the problem of exposed cables running through the Paphos forest.

The minister’s announcement to state broadcaster CyBC came following contradictory statements from the forestry department and the electricity authority (EAC) about what had sparked the Paphos forest fire.

Forestry department head Charalambos Alexandrou speaking in the wake of the fire on Tuesday was unequivocal that the fire had been caused by a short-circuit of the cables running from Kambos to the Stavros tis Psokas forestry station, saying he would document his claim with evidence.

Firefighters reaching the blaze’s ‘point zero’ had reported finding three fallen electricity poles and burned-out cables. It is known that wires which have short-circuited have distinctive burn marks.

The forestry department later went further, claiming that the power went out just prior to the fire being noticed.

The EAC, however, publicly claimed that two hours into the blaze the authority’s operator had received a request from the site, asking for the station’s electric supply to be cut off for safety–implying that power supply had not been affected earlier and therefore a short was not the fire’s cause.

Asked about the discrepancy, the minister demurred only saying that he was aware of both claims and that he had received photos of the burned-out cables from the forestry department.

“The main thing is to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible,” the minister said, adding emphatically, “This will happen today.”

Xenophontos went on say that the best solution was to remove the need for wires running to the station all together, and set up an autonomous off-grid system to electrify the site with PV panels, battery storage, and a generator as back-up.

The ministry has also requested a list from the forestry department of all other locations within the forest where such a setup would be preferable.

“Meanwhile, I have asked for the power supply to the area to remain cut-off for safety. This will be dealt with today,” the minister reiterated.

Highlighting the seriousness of the Paphos forest fire and the narrow escape from disaster, Xenophotos said that on the evening of the fire, forces from Jordan had been on stand-by to assist. The request for help was cancelled at the last minute, around 10.20pm. The fire, which by then had been raging for four hours, was deemed as contained by 11pm.

Head of the Greens party, Charalambos Theopemptou, speaking on the same programme seconded the simple solution of doing away with EAC cables in all forested areas.

“This is a simple and effective solution as long as some planning goes into it for winter supply,” he said.

Theopemtou added that off-grid setups are also utilised for residential energy on the island and can be more cost-effective than the EAC supply.

Another issue addressed by the minister in the wake of the Paphos fire, was understaffing in the various services that contribute to firefighting and prevention. The forestry department has previously brought up the fact that twenty posts are open without any suitably qualified candidates available to fill them.

Referring to the closure of the Forestry College in 2015, Xenophontos said, “This was a mistake.” He added that plans to re-open the college were a priority for his ministry.