July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Imam suggests mobile masjid as solution to Apostolos Andreas controversy

By Tom Cleaver0125
mobile masjid
File photo: A mobile masjid

Shakir Alemdar, the Imam of the Hala Sultan Tekke in Larnaca, has suggested the purchase of a “mobile masjid” as a compromise to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Apostolos Andreas monastery.

Ongoing rumours suggest that rooms on the site are set to be converted to a masjid, a Muslim place of worship, provoking disquiet among both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

As a compromise move, Alemdar suggested a “mobile masjid”, which is in effect a caravan used for worship.

He said “this idea is very useful if there is a great need for a masjid temporarily in any place. As far as I know, mobile masjids were used in the same way in the Olympics in Japan. They are still used in Turkey. It’s a nice initiative”.

