July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man fined for ‘attempting to spread Christianity’ in north

By Tom Cleaver0152

A Nigerian national was hit with a 7,000TL (€234) fine on Wednesday after “attempting to spread Christianity” to the north.

Christian Layong Dogbima, who studies at one of the north’s universities, was arrested on Tuesday after giving an “unauthorised Bible lesson” in the basement of a block of flats on the outskirts of Famagusta.

In court on Wednesday, it was found that the lesson violated the north’s laws on religious education, which stipulates that all religious education must receive prior approval from the ‘education ministry’.

As a result, Dogbima was issued a fine and banned from leaving the north, now being required to report to a police station once a week to prove his presence.

Related Posts

Food delivery services banned during heatwave warnings

Nick Theodoulou

Audit service to examine EuroAsia Interconnector’s feasibility

Iole Damaskinos

70-year-old woman found dead at Lady’s Mile beach

Nick Theodoulou

Plans for huge Ferris wheel underway in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis to prepare Cyprob positions during visit

Tom Cleaver

Forestry station in Paphos forest to be electrified by generator

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign