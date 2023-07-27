July 27, 2023

Today's weather: Yellow warning but cooler temps expected

A renewed yellow weather warning is in place for high temperatures on Thursday from 11am until 5pm. Temperatures are expected to rise to 41C in the interior, 39C on the north coast, 37C on the south and east coast and 33C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, initially light then turning to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, and transiently strong, up to 5 Beaufort, on the south coast. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight temporarily increased low clouds are expected, mainly on the west and southeast coast, with temperatures dropping to 25C in the interior, on the south and east coasts, 24C on the remaining coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, later abating. The sea will turn calm to slightly rough.

Friday’s temperatures will remain high while thin dust is also expected in the the atmosphere. On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be be clear, although on Sunday afternoon there will be increased cloudiness mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will gradually drop through Friday coming closer to the seasonal average.

